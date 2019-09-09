Plan to upgrade North Auckland Line is economic sabotage
Monday, 9 September 2019, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Government plan to upgrade North Auckland Line is economic
sabotage
9 SEPTEMBER 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE
RELEASE
Ministry of Transport analysis from March
2019 shows North Auckland Line upgrade only delivers ten
cents of benefit for every dollar spent, points
out the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says “The Ministry of Transport
contracted Deloitte and AECOM to analyse plans for expanded
Northland rail and found that an expanded North Auckland
Line had a benefit-cost ratio of 0.1. Now, the Government is
so obsessed with political success in Northland that it is
spending $95 million on the uneconomic railway track.”
“The evidence could not be clearer – Northland rail
simply does not stack up – but this Government don’t
seem to care about taxpayers.”
“Infrastructure is
important for families stuck in traffic and businesses
trying to move goods around the country, but there are an
infinite number of higher priority projects. In the case of
Northland Rail, the Government has thrown any and all
standards out the window in the pursuit of political bowing
to New Zealand First and Shane Jones. Taxpayers deserve so
much
better.”
