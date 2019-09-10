Taxpayer dollars for influencers a prime example of waste
Responding to the 1 News report that the Government has
spent $8 million on social media influencers since 2012,
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says:
“This is an eye-watering figure.
One person on the average wage would have to pay tax for 853
years to cover the bill.”
“Private businesses
can and do spend their own money on advertising to tourists,
including with influencers. Then there are industry peak
bodies that can promote New Zealand as a whole. The
Government’s decision to throw other people's money at
influencers stinks of entitlement and a desperate urge to be
appear hip and relevant.”
“Tourism aside, it’s
unclear why agencies like Oranga Tamariki even think
advertising is part of their ambit. Oranga Tamariki is meant
to be focused on protecting children – cutting deals with
influencers can only detract funds and attention from the
agency’s core
services.”
