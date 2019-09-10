Taxpayer dollars for influencers a prime example of waste

Taxpayer dollars given to influencers a prime example of waste

10 SEPTEMBER 2019



Responding to the 1 News report that the Government has spent $8 million on social media influencers since 2012, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This is an eye-watering figure. One person on the average wage would have to pay tax for 853 years to cover the bill.”

“Private businesses can and do spend their own money on advertising to tourists, including with influencers. Then there are industry peak bodies that can promote New Zealand as a whole. The Government’s decision to throw other people's money at influencers stinks of entitlement and a desperate urge to be appear hip and relevant.”

“Tourism aside, it’s unclear why agencies like Oranga Tamariki even think advertising is part of their ambit. Oranga Tamariki is meant to be focused on protecting children – cutting deals with influencers can only detract funds and attention from the agency’s core services.”

ENDS





© Scoop Media