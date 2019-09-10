Statement from Labour Party President regarding allegations
Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party
Statement from Labour Party President regarding
allegations made in The SpinOff
“The serious
allegation of a sexual assault, outlined in The SpinOff
article and in other media, was not provided to the
President and Acting General Secretary at a meeting in the
Wellington Central Library or subsequently to the Labour
Party Investigation Panel.
“The most important thing
that can happen now is for the QC led appeal process to run
its course and reach a conclusion on these matters.
“We continue to encourage anyone with serious
allegations like this to raise them with the police, and we
extend our offer to provide any form of support that is
required to help with doing so,” Nigel Haworth said.
Ends
