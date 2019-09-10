Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement from Labour Party President regarding allegations

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party


Statement from Labour Party President regarding allegations made in The SpinOff

“The serious allegation of a sexual assault, outlined in The SpinOff article and in other media, was not provided to the President and Acting General Secretary at a meeting in the Wellington Central Library or subsequently to the Labour Party Investigation Panel.

“The most important thing that can happen now is for the QC led appeal process to run its course and reach a conclusion on these matters.

“We continue to encourage anyone with serious allegations like this to raise them with the police, and we extend our offer to provide any form of support that is required to help with doing so,” Nigel Haworth said.

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

The report investigates the role of New Zealand’s security services in the CIA’s illegal system of rendition and use of secret “black” sites to interrogate and torture captives in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan.

The report amounts to a litany of failure by the leadership of the GCSB and SIS at the time. More>>

 

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

