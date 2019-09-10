Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Forest and Bird Afflicted with “Pest Panic Phobia”

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Sporting Conservation Outdoor Trust

Press Release

Forest and Bird Afflicted with “Pest Panic Phobia” over Wallabies

A conservation and hunting lobby has termed a recent Forest and Bird call for more funding to stop a perceived national plague of wallabies as an attack of “pest panic phobia”. Laurie Collins of Sporting Conservation Outdoor Trust (SCOT) said a press release by Forest and Bird was a “muddled mess of sensationalism, emotionalism.”

Forest and Bird recently said the government urgently needed to fund wallaby control, before wallabies reaches plague proportions. Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, said Forest and Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann.

Laurie Collins was for many years involved in wild animal work with the NZ Forest Service, rabbit boards and regional bodies.

“Forest and Bird’s culture is totally wrong, wasteful and impractical. Too often Forest and Bird see the solution as drenching the countryside with poison and thereby ignoring prudent, practical management.”

Laurie Collins said wallabies were liberated in the 1870s - almost 200 years ago. Their spread from the South island liberation point at Waimate had been very gradual and slow, Rotorua’s wallabies were liberated in the early 20th century over a century ago.

However Laurie Collins said underlying Forest and Bird’s irrational strident calls was that any wild animal should be treated as a resource. If numbers are considered too high, there should be a harvest and where possible, utilisation of the carcasses.

He said kangaroo meat was considered a dining delicacy so wallaby should be similar. It was wasteful and immoral in a world crying out for food in the face of steadily climbing human numbers, to leave carcasses to rot. Another use would be pet food manufacture.

Pet food manufacture using possums was done successfully some years ago by a Bay of Plenty factory but export markets collapsed when Japanese authorities learned of New Zealand’s 1080 poison spreading.

“Forest and Bird need to overhaul their vocabulary,” said Laurie Collins.

Instead the words ‘pest’ and ‘control’ should be replaced by ‘resource’ and ‘management’ respectively. Replace ‘kill’ with ‘harvest’ he said.

“It is simply a matter of constructive attitude instead of a mindless, unscientific dogma of hate and cruelty,” said Laurie Collins.

He said Forest and Bird still continued to ignore the fact that New Zealand vegetation evolved under widespread intensive browsing by moas and other vegetarian birds while scientists had identified insects as natural indigenous browsers of tussock and forest foliage.

Laurie Collins a West coast resident with wild animal experience in Marlborough and Canterbury, said he doubted the accuracy of Forest and Bird’s claim that “wallabies have already been sighted in fresh territories in Auckland, Northland, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Wellington, Marlborough, Southland and the West Coast.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sporting Conservation Outdoor Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

The report investigates the role of New Zealand’s security services in the CIA’s illegal system of rendition and use of secret “black” sites to interrogate and torture captives in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan.

The report amounts to a litany of failure by the leadership of the GCSB and SIS at the time. More>>

 

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 