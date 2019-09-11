CEAC supports $6 Billion for infrastructure



CEAC supports ‘Infrastructure NZ’ (INZ) CEO Paul Blair to seek an increase in more ‘transformation rather than incremental’ change to promote ‘national’ community wellbeing so that is a positive step forward if increased use of rail is signalled here.

The result of the 2019 ‘Building Nations’ Symposium from 21-23 August forum polling was to seek ‘transformation rather than incremental’ change with a $6 billion dollar boost to regional infrastructure funding by industry leaders. QUOTE; “Our proposal, which almost three-quarters of respondents supported, would double the current $3 billion Provincial Growth Fund into a $6 billion Regional Growth Fund and use it as a tool to align central and local government investment.

That sounds good but sadly there was no mention of rail once again so we fear they are lobbying only for roading.

QUOTE; Paul Blair; “Respondents overwhelmingly supported more tools for local and regional governments in order to unlock the full potential of our regions; - Three-quarters of the infrastructure sector have called for transformation, rather than incremental change, of the culture and incentives between central and local government to work together to promote national well-being,” says Infrastructure NZ CEO Paul Blair.”

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO1909/S00130/infrastructure-sector-calls-for-transformational-reform.htm

CEAC would be delighted to hear from (INZ) that rail was also part of that $6 Billion Dollar also, so we shall see.

© Scoop Media

