Parliament rejects accountability safeguards for euthanasia

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Euthanasia-Free New Zealand


“It’s disappointing that Parliament failed to address the accountability issues in the End of LifeChoice Bill,” says Renée Joubert, Executive Officer of Euthanasia-Free NZ.

Last night Parliament debated Part 3 of the Bill, which covers the responsibilities of the Registrar, the SCENZ Group and the Review Committee.


The Registrar’s main responsibility would be to receive forms from the health practitioners involved in a euthanasia process.

The SCENZ Group’s main responsibility would be to maintain lists of health practitioners who are willing to be involved and select the second medical practitioner who checks whether a person is eligible.

The Review Committee’s main responsibility would be to consider whether the reports completed after the deaths show satisfactory compliance with the law. However, the Committee would only be able to assess whether the forms were filled out properly. They would not be able to verify whether the information on the reports are accurate.

The only successful amendment was David Seymour’s one, which made only one substantial change to Part 3 as originally drafted, namely, that one of the three members of the Review Committee could be a nurse, instead of a doctor. The other two members of the Committee would be a medical ethicist and a medical practitioner practising in end-of-life care.

Louisa Wall confirmed that she read several of the amendments and said, “So I want to acknowledge that the Supplementary Order Papers that have been presented tonight are valid and they are good Supplementary Order Papers…”

Nevertheless all the other 34 amendments were voted down, and without anyone, other than Seymour, expressing any problems with these amendments.

The Bill contains gaps that make wrongful deaths possible:
• Nobody is responsible for reviewing all the forms pertaining to a particular case. Nobody needs to check that the forms filled out before the death matches up with the report completed after the death.
• Contrary to the case in the Netherlands, this Review Committee would not have any information about the person’s medical record, eligibility or whether they made a voluntary request.
• Nobody is responsible for following up missing death reports.
• No witnesses are required at the death. If the person changed their mind at the last minute but the doctor or nurse administered the lethal dose anyway, nobody else would know.
• A nurse is allowed to administer the lethal dose even if coercion is present at the time of death.
• No evidence is required that a nurse practitioner who administered a lethal dose was authorised to do so.


The debate on Part 4 is scheduled for Wednesday 25 September.


NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


people outside the meeting house at Waitangi

Education: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

“This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... More>>

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

