National Commemoration for Malaya and Malaysia Operations

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:57 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage


National Commemoration for Malaya and Malaysia Operations this Monday

New Zealand’s contribution to military operations in Malaya and Malaysia from the late 1940s to the mid-1960s will be commemorated in a national service held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park at 11.00am on Monday 16 September.

“This year marks 70 years since New Zealand became involved in these conflicts as part of the Commonwealth forces,” Brodie Stubbs, Manager Te Pae Mahara, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage said.

“For nearly 25 years our sailors, soldiers and airmen were involved in both the Malayan Emergency (1948-60) and the subsequent Confrontation Campaign between Malaysia and Indonesia (1964-66).

“Twenty New Zealand servicemen are recorded as having lost their lives on operational service during the two campaigns, three as a result of enemy action.

“New Zealand’s involvement began in 1949 when a flight of RNZAF 41 Squadron’s Dakotas were used to drop supplies to anti-guerrilla forces. In the late 1950s both the Special Air Service and infantry battalions were sent to Malaya.

“In 1964 New Zealand began helping the new federated state of Malaysia to gain control of the North Borneo territories in what was known as the Confrontation Campaign.

“On 11 August 1966 Indonesian and Malaysian representatives signed a peace treaty in Bangkok with New Zealanders completing their withdrawal from Borneo in October.

“Members of the public are welcome to attend this commemoration and are asked to be seated in the Hall of Memories by 10.45am,” Brodie Stubbs said.

