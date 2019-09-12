Chairman to assist Hong Kong IPCC
The Chairman of the Authority, Judge Colin
Doherty, has agreed to assist the Hong Kong Independent
Police Complaints Council (IPCC) as a member of an
international panel to provide high level advice to the IPCC
in relation to its proposed "Thematic Study of Policing
Public Order Events" arising from the recent demonstrations
and public order events in Hong Kong.
The IPCC is a
regulatory oversight body with similar functions to those of
the Authority. The primary aim of the Study is to identify
any fault or deficiency in HK police practices and
procedures pertaining to complaints which have arisen from
recent events. The Study is not designed to deal with the
conduct of individual police
officers.
