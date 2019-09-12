Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Community Support for Councils' appeal on GMO's

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

12/09/2019

The Far North District Council (FNDC) and the Whangarei District Council (WDC) have lodged a joint appeal against the Northland Regional Council’s (NRC) omission of precautionary rules in its plan. [1]

The NRC decision to omit any precautionary provisions from the Regional Plan was a complete reversal of the direction they gave to submitters in an earlier memorandum (minute 8) [2]. The decision also ignored the large amount of evidence from experts, planners, and submitters, who called for precautionary provisions to be implemented. The appeal by the two District Councils seeks to address the Northland Regional Council’s failure by seeking the inclusion of precautionary provisions as called for by 99% of the submitters. The NRC Councillors have disregarded the recommendations of their own Regional Policy Statement documents that require them to "give effect" to a precautionary approach to GMOs in their plan. [3]

Scientific uncertainty regarding the safety GE organisms reveals the potential for significant danger to residents and to the economy of Northland. With increasing commercialisation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), a release could be applied for in the near future. The Northland Regional Council is the only council body mandated to manage GE/GMO in the water bodies and coastal Marine Area and this decision leaves it exposed to liability for any contamination that might occur as once released GE/GMOs are not regulated.

Such exposure poses a great risk, if or when GMOs are released, for all farmers, as they will have no legal redress if their crops or land are contaminated with GMOs, because legislation no longer protects them. Once released, GMO become the local body’s responsibility to protect their ratepayers through much needed precautionary policies and regulations.

“We congratulate the FNDC and WDC on their decisions to appeal, understanding the need to preserve the economic and healthy livelihoods of the region from GMOs” said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-Free NZ. “GE Free NZ will support their appeal as a 274 party.”

References:

[1] ENV-2019-AKL-000177

[2] Minute 8 - Council Hearing of GE/GMO provisions. https://www.nrc.govt.nz/media/13319/minute-8-council-hearing-of-ge_gmo-provisions.pdf

[3] 6.1.2: Policy - Precautionary approach to GMO’s and 6.1.5: Explanation: Method 6.1.5 implements Policy 6.1.2.(p.112-115)
https://www.nrc.govt.nz/media/10930/regionalpolicystatementfornorthlandmay2016updatedmay2018.pdf

[4] www.gefree.org.nz

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


people outside the meeting house at Waitangi

Education: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

“This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... More>>

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 