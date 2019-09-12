Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

$100,000 CEO pay Rise a slap in the face, say Port Workers

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union

The release yesterday of Port Otago’s financial result for 2019, outlining a 12% increase and profits, including the news that the Chief Executive had received a $100,000 pay increase taking his remuneration to between $610,000-620,000, is like a kick in the guts to our toilers of the waterfront who are seeking a modest payrise and who are represented by the RMTU and MUNZ.

‘We’re in the middle of negotiations for a port wide collective agreement that covers cargo handlers, marine, maintenance and security staff and this news highlights the wages inequality gap between the rich and those struggling to make ends meet’ said the unions spokesperson, John Kerr.

‘Any success that Port Otago has enjoyed in the past year is ultimately down to rank and file port workers working around the clock in all weathers loading and unloading the freight on shipping so as to grow the Otago economy and meet customer needs,’ he said

‘Port Otago are currently offering our members a mean spirited 2% increase over 12 months which is in stark contrast to yesterday’s disclosure of the port company’s generosity to its Chief Executive of a $100,000 payrise and has simply inflamed the situation,’ he said.

‘Members started an indefinite overtime ban last Saturday to try and focus management and the Board’s minds on achieving a solution. The key issues between us remain fatigue management and remuneration and despite three mediated negotiation meetings in the past two weeks we’ve made very little progress,’ he said.

‘Given the lack of progress and of a decent percentage offer yesterdays news has hardened the resolve of our members to obtain a fair share of the profitability of the Port Company for those whose toil and labour generates the hundred thousand pieces of silver that the CEO is now pocketing. We don’t see this dispute ending anytime soon unless the dollars are shared amongst the all and not just the management class,’ he said

ENDS

