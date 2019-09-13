NZMA Applauds Appointment of Commission

The New Zealand Medical Association welcomes the announcement of an Initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission. We look forward to working with the newly appointed Chair Hayden Wano and the Commission.

“It is vital that the steps to mental health and wellbeing are being driven by the Government and the ‘stake is now firmly in the ground’ that mental health is being taken seriously, “says Dr Kate Baddock, NZMA Chair.

“It will be essential that swift progress is made so that momentum is not lost and that we, as a Nation, can begin to see an improvement in our mental health and wellbeing.”

“When the mental health commission was disestablished in 2012 the NZMA was concerned that we were losing an independent monitor and advocate for mental health consumers. We are therefore encouraged that the Government has re-established a permanent commission that will engage with mental health in a transformative and enabling way that meets the needs and expectations of all New Zealanders. To do this the Commission will need independence, authority and resources at all levels to make the change that is sorely needed.”

