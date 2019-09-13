Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Commentary on Jenny Salesas statement on flavour restriction

Friday, 13 September 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy

Smoking kills 5,000 Kiwis each year, so any government policies to help reduce smoking are a good thing. However, the current approaches are not working nor will the proposed limit on flavoured e-liquid that Associate Minister Salesa announced on the news last night in a direct u turn on the planned risk proportionate legislation.

Punitive actions and restrictions don’t work. Most smokers want to quit already, but find it hard, especially as pharmaceutical medicines such as patches and gums are not as effective as using e-cigarettes with flavoured nicotine e liquid with or without the nicotine patch. Even the University of Auckland announced that in results of a study they did that were published in the Lancet recently.

Most vapers would tell you that when they finally were able to make the final switch, it was with a fruit or dessert flavour, not a tobacco, menthol or mint flavour. In other words, they were not replicating smoking with vaping and looking for the taste of a cigarette. And that is precisely why limiting e liquid flavours to those cigarette flavours is a step in the wrong direction if we want adult smokers to get off combustibles.

We understand that this restriction is a response to the “youth epidemic” of vaping in the United States. But that is not occurring here in NZ, nor has it occurred in the UK. We have our own statistics to prove it here.

We also understand the government is having a reaction to the headlines out of the United States around the respiratory illnesses and deaths that are being attributed to “vaping” without actually detailing that it was the use of illegal unregulated products. Again, this is not an issue in NZ and has not been an issue in the UK. No one in the UK, where the highest percentage of vapers actually are, and where vaping is now utilised as a cessation protocol, has died from vaping regulated nicotine e liquid.

Public health is about the health of the public, so it is more than time to actually listen to them, as well as the experts who understand tobacco harm reduction and how vaping has effectively stamped out the rise in smoking in countries where it is regulated proportionate to the risks.

To see the NZ Government cave to political pressure from overseas is a sad commentary on how politics outweighs the greater good. Policies such as bans will only *increase* the chances of New Zealanders being harmed by illegal products. That was the entire reason for regulation, that the consumers wanted and fought for, in the first place.

The MPs with responsibility for tobacco control would not know that as they have not spoken to any of the actual vapers at length. In fact, MP Salesa has blocked all consumer advocates in NZ and abroad and did so within a week of her appointment. A couple of weeks ago MP Clark intimated that all consumer advocates were tobacco company mouthpieces. Bollocks to that. But they wouldn’t know as they haven’t engaged and don’t seem to want to.

We are better than this. We have to be better if we are going to reach the kaupapa of SmokeFree 2025.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation.

Presumably, the QC appointed to clarify what happened will eventually shed light on key issues. Such as: on what date prior to the publication of the original Spinoff article did the party hierarchy/PM’s office/PM’s press secretary realise they were dealing with a sexual assault allegation, and what did they do about it at that point? More>>

 

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 