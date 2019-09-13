Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

"Ask Me Anything"

Friday, 13 September 2019, 11:30 am
Press Release: NZFOI

CHRISTCHURCH:

“Ask Me Anything” (AMA) SESSION

With

Rabbi Ariel Tal

Rabbi of the Wellington Jewish Community

19 SEPTEMBER 2019

In the aftermath of the Christchurch Massacres, it’s clear that there is a lack of knowledge about some ethnic minorities.

That lack of knowledge fuels uncertainty, fear and even prejudice.

Jews are one such minority.

We are honoured to host Rabbi Ariel Tal to join us for an “Ask Me Anything” session where he will take questions from the floor.

Rabbi Ariel Tal is an experienced educator, Rabbi and marketing expert, serving in positions in both North America and Israel. Rabbi Tal has a education degree from Ohalo College in the Golan Heights, Israel, Rabbinical Semicha from Israel Chief Rabbinate, and is a Personal Coach through Da’at U’Tevuna School in Rechovot, Israel. He has taught at the Netivot HaTorah Day School in Toronto, Kibbutz Lavi Primary School and the educational organisation Livnot U’Lehibanot.

With such wide experiences, Ariel is well able to answer questions on Judaism, Jewish life in Israel, the Diaspora and New Zealand.

• Ever wondered what Judaism stood for? What it says about the meaning of life? What Judaism says about how the world ends?

• What impression New Zealanders have made on Ariel and his family? His thoughts on New Zealand culture and what it’s like for an Israeli to live in Wellington?

• A Jewish perspective on the Middle East Conflict and Israeli-Palestinian Arab relations? What Jews outside of Israel think of the Middle Eastern situation?

That’s just a few questions you could ask him. We’re sure you could think of others.

A rare opportunity to publicly quiz a Jewish Rabbi in person.

Where: Sumner Community Centre, 14-16 Wakefield Avenue, Sumner, Christchurch.

When: 7.30pm, Thursday, September 19.

Admission: A plate of finger food. Please avoid pork and seafood products. A collection will be taken to help defray expenses.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NZFOI/

Website: https://www.nzfoi.org/event/christchurch-ask-me-anything-ama-session-with-rabbi-ariel-tal-sept-19/?instance_id=872


