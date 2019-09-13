Crackdown on vape flavours will keep smokers smoking
Friday, 13 September 2019
Crackdown on vape flavours will keep smokers smoking (and
paying tax)
13 SEPTEMBER 2019
Responding to reports that Associate Health Minister
Jenny Salesa plans to restrict flavoured e-cigarette liquid,
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan
Williams says:
“A crackdown on vape flavours will
only serve to keep people smoking and paying exorbitant
amounts of excise tax to the Government. Up to this point,
thousands of smokers have saved money for themselves and
their families by switching to vaping. This is in large part
thanks to e-cigarette advertising and appealing flavours,
both of which the Minister wants to ban.”
“The
policy appears to be lifted straight from Donald Trump, who
has pushed it as a knee-jerk response to illnesses caused by
black-market THC oils.”
“The Minister should be
making decisions based on what will actually improve health
outcomes, not what’s convenient for the Government
books.”
