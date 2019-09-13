Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Crackdown on vape flavours will keep smokers smoking

Friday, 13 September 2019, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Crackdown on vape flavours will keep smokers smoking (and paying tax)

13 SEPTEMBER 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Responding to reports that Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa plans to restrict flavoured e-cigarette liquid, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

“A crackdown on vape flavours will only serve to keep people smoking and paying exorbitant amounts of excise tax to the Government. Up to this point, thousands of smokers have saved money for themselves and their families by switching to vaping. This is in large part thanks to e-cigarette advertising and appealing flavours, both of which the Minister wants to ban.”

“The policy appears to be lifted straight from Donald Trump, who has pushed it as a knee-jerk response to illnesses caused by black-market THC oils.”

“The Minister should be making decisions based on what will actually improve health outcomes, not what’s convenient for the Government books.”

ENDS


New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power.

