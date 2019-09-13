Funding needs to be spent closer to home

Immigration New Zealand could really benefit from an large investment of money, comments Ms June Ranson, chair of the New Zealand Association for Migration and Investment (NZAMI), a leading voice in the immigration sector.

“Instead of spending $25m on the 'Maritime Mass Arrival Prevention' initiative, the Government needs to urgently sort out the service issues at Immigration NZ,” she says.

“I believe Government has offered this sum to appease Australia over border security funding. However, our Government knows full well they may not need to use it. Where is the solid action plan on how these funds will be used?”

Ms Ranson suggests giving the extra funding to Navy and Fishery Inspectors who are on patrol at sea.

“They are at the coal face and they can identify people smugglers and stop them. The idea of having people dotted around Asia is a waste of money. While we definitely want to protect our borders surely a percentage of the sum could be put to better use to sort out Immigration NZ issues.”

