Funding needs to be spent closer to home
Friday, 13 September 2019, 3:45 pm
Press Release: NZ Association for Migration and Investment
Immigration New Zealand could really benefit from an large
investment of money, comments Ms June Ranson, chair of the
New
Zealand Association for Migration and Investment
(NZAMI), a leading voice in the immigration sector.
“Instead of spending $25m on the 'Maritime Mass
Arrival Prevention' initiative, the Government needs to
urgently sort out the service issues at Immigration NZ,”
she says.
“I believe Government has offered this
sum to appease Australia over border security funding.
However, our Government knows full well they may not need to
use it. Where is the solid action plan on how these funds
will be used?”
Ms Ranson suggests giving the
extra funding to Navy and Fishery Inspectors who are on
patrol at sea.
“They are at the coal face and
they can identify people smugglers and stop them. The idea
of having people dotted around Asia is a waste of money.
While we definitely want to protect our borders surely a
percentage of the sum could be put to better use to sort out
Immigration NZ
issues.”
