Measured and reasonable approach to gun register
Friday, 13 September 2019, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Police Association
The Police Association welcomes the latest steps being taken
by the Government to tighten gun laws in New Zealand and set
up a gun register.
Association president Chris Cahill says
that, six months after the Christchurch attacks, it is
important to reflect on why the Government is taking the
steps it is to reduce risk and make our communities safer.
“It is extremely important to remember not just the
horror of the attacks, but what we have done as a country to
address firearms safety.”
He said he was very pleased to
see that the Government was taking a measured and reasonable
approach to the establishment of a gun register.
“By
taking time to establish the register, it will lessen
concerns about it being onerous and it will help Police
ensure that is a success.”
Police would continue to have
a significant role in the ongoing reforms, so it was also
pleasing to see a commitment from the Government to
providing the legislation and resources.
