NZDF Military Hierarchy Urged to Tell the Truth

Monday 16 September



Protestors will be outside the venue of the fourth hearing for Operation Burnham Inquiry on Monday morning from 8.30am to give a message to former and current military officers as they arrive to speak about the ongoing coverup of the 2010 attack on the two Afghan villages.

According to Operation Burnham Inquiry, CDF (Chief of Defence Force) at the time of the attack General Jerry Mateparae, former CDF Tim Keating, current CDF Kevin Short and various former SAS operatives will be attending and speaking at the inquiry. They will talk about what they told the Government, media and public about the attack during the years of the cover up.

Members of the Hit and Run Inquiry Campaign will be protesting outside the Thorndon Hotel hearing venue at 24 Hawkestone Street, Wellington. The peaceful protest will call on the military officers to come clean and end this deliberate cover-up. One large banner will say “NZDF Tell The Truth”.

Hit and Run Inquiry Campaign Spokesperson, Sarah Atkinson says “this part of the inquiry is an opportunity for the NZDF to come clean and finally tell the truth to the New Zealand public, before we lose faith in our military completely.”

“The Afghan victims of the attack deserve justice in light of all that they have suffered” said spokesperson Sarah Atkinson.

“The NZDF should realise that this will make it harder for them to get away with committing violent war crimes like this again” said spokesperson Sarah Atkinson.

