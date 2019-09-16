‘Unplanned’ Movie Lands in NZ – Amidst Abortion Debate



16 September 2019



The ‘Unplanned’ movie is here and Family First has secured one of the first screenings in New Zealand tonight.

‘Unplanned’ brings an eye-opening look inside the abortion industry from a woman who was once its most passionate advocate. All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the States, she was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women about their reproductive choices. Her passion surrounding a woman's right to choose even led her to become a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in. Until the day she saw something that changed everything, leading Abby Johnson to join her former enemies at 40 Days For Life, and become one of the most ardent pro-life speakers in America.

New Zealanders will be able to see the movie that two of the largest film distributors in Canada refused to distribute (It was eventually shown after an independent distributor picked it up - similar to NZ).

Family First is hosting the very first (sold-out) screening of ‘Unplanned’ in NZ tonight in Manukau City.

On the movie set, Abby Johnson said, “What I found disheartening at Planned Parenthood was the only option we provided a woman in crisis was an abortion. We didn’t do anything to help her get on her feet. In the pro-life movement, we’re focused on life from conception to death. Some groups focus on women who have faced abuse, others on adoption, on the elderly — or on abortion industry workers, as we do. If we can’t even bring these children into the world, there’s no hope of actually fixing the crisis a woman is in. That just compounds the problems already taking place in her life. Why not help fix the crisis, rather than abort the pregnancy?”

A full schedule of screenings can be viewed HERE

“This movie has the potential to change the course of the abortion debate in New Zealand. No one will leave this film unmoved by this presentation of Abby’s journey and experience,” says Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First NZ.

