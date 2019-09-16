More dealers to open their doors for firearms buy-back



Dealers from Kaitaia to Invercargill are opening their doors to firearms owners this week as part of the government amnesty and buy-back scheme.

Thirty seven approved licensed dealers are ready to accept prohibited firearms and parts on behalf of NZ Police.

This comes after a successful pilot was run in Tamaki Makarau earlier in the month at two dealer sites, which was well received by firearms owners in the area.

“We’ve opened up this option around the country to allow the firearms community to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts in a place many will feel most comfortable with – their local dealer,” says Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement.

“I want to thank all the approved dealers who have put their hand up to help NZ Police facilitate the buy-back and amnesty."

A list of participating dealers* and their contact details is now up on the Police website here.

Firearms owners should contact their local dealers as they will have a booking system in place.

Approved licensed dealers will be available to accept firearms under the buy-back scheme until mid-November.

“We are halfway through the amnesty now.

I want to remind people now’s the time to hand in their prohibited items - the amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019 so don’t leave it to the last minute.

“We want people to be aware that going through a dealer may mean a slightly slower end-to-end process, than if they attend a collection event.

Once firearms have been handed in to dealers, they will be uplifted by Police who will then contact the owners to discuss the condition of the firearms against the price list.

For safety reasons, Police will be uplifting firearms from dealers on a regular basis,” says Deputy Commissioner Clement.

The Police website also has all the information people need to know about handing in their firearms and parts at a dealer.

Most importantly, people need to complete the online notification before you go.

Dealers have asked that:

• Firearms owners contact them to make a booking to drop in their firearms

• Bookings will be available during normal opening hours

• Firearm owners bring in a maximum of three prohibited firearms and five prohibited parts per firearm, to a dealer (only those firearms/parts listed on the price list can be accepted by a dealer).

Police may be on site at some dealers at specific times for those people that want a face-to-face assessment or may have questions regarding the modification process and unique prohibited items.

Please check the website to see when Police will be on site at dealers.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

