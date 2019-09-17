Pedestrian hit by fleeing driver

17 September 2019

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that officers responded in a timely and appropriate manner as soon as they were aware that a fleeing driver had hit a pedestrian.

On Saturday 10 November 2018, just before 11pm, a pedestrian was hit by a driver who was fleeing from Police on Victoria Street West, Auckland. Three Police vehicles passed the injured woman shortly afterwards but for understandable reasons, none of the occupants saw her lying on the edge of the road and continued to follow the fleeing driver.

As members of the public came to her assistance, a fourth passing Police vehicle turned back to investigate further. As soon as Police were aware there was an injured person, they ensured the appropriate care was provided.

The Authority accepted that none of the officers in the first three vehicles saw the pedestrian lying near the pavement, and Police responded appropriately as soon as they were aware she had been injured.

Public Report

Pedestrian hit by fleeing driver (PDF 313 KB)





