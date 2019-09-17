Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 4:03 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

The goal of one million Kiwis having basic conversations in te reo by 2040 is unrealistic if more is not done to get serious about reo acquisition says the Māori Party.

“While small steps have been taken to bolster efforts to increase the numbers of speakers, much more needs to be done. As is the case with most issues of importance to Māori, deafening silence from government resounds once again as Aotearoa bids farewell to its annual 7 day expression to promote the original culture of this land, through Te Wiki o te reo Māori”.

“There were many expressions of honouring our reo and it is simply beautiful to see Te Wiki o te reo Māori gain more and more popularity” says the President of the Māori Party, Che Wilson.

“But it’s time to move the dial and the Māori Party wants to see Ngā Wiki o te reo Māori supported by the government where te reo Māori is normalised for four weeks, one week each season throughout the year as a step to bigger kaupapa like the month long Mahuru Māori which is advocated by te reo Māori expert, Paraone Gloyne.”

“We only need to point to the efforts of the Māori Party speaking te reo in Parliament and forging the path for simultaneous translation to see how easily it can work in practice. Speaking te reo became so normalised in the House that even non-fluent speakers in Parliament will now open some of their speeches in te reo Māori.”

When the Māori Party championed the passage of the Te Reo Māori Bill through the House in 2016 to strengthen efforts towards reo revitalisation, it was clear there was support across the House to do more. “I encourage the current MPs to push for further efforts to halt the decline of te reo speakers. We can all play our part as a nation, including in the private and community sectors, to take up the challenge to fight for our reo.”

“We agree with former Labour Minister, Dover Samuels that the Crown should apologise for beating the language out of a generation of school kids. We are hopeful the Government will respond in a timely manner, and we are also awaiting the Crown’s response to actioning the Health and Fresh Water reports too” notes Wilson.

“Te reo Māori and Māori culture differentiate us from the rest of the world and the sooner the nation owns this, activities such as Ngā Wiki o te reo Māori and Mahuru Māori, the one million milestone can be achieved,” states Wilson.
c

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 