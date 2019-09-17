Business welcomes Ardern – Trump bilateral
The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Donald Trump will be an opportunity to strengthen trade ties.
The $18 billion of annual trade currently split evenly between both countries is a platform on which both countries can build, said Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett.
“The meeting will provide an opportunity to advance the case for a NZ-US Free Trade Agreement.
“I congratulate the Prime Minister on this
visit – NZ’s third most important trading
partner.”