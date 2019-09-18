Activists disrupt gold mining AGM



Wednesday 18th September



Two activists disguised as shareholders interrupted the AGM of a gold mining company in central Auckland this morning to inform shareholders their plans to mine for gold in conservation estate in the Karangahake Gorge were unwelcome.



The action was live streamed from the Protect Karangahake Facebook page.



Activist and Karangahake local Holly Dove said she wanted shareholders of New Talisman Gold to be aware of strong opposition from the local community.



“These shareholders are either ignorant of or implicit in exploiting beautiful conservation land here in New Zealand and they need to know our community is opposed.



“We will continue to fight to protect Mt Karangahake on behalf of all New Zealanders who want protection for our precious conservation land,” she said.



New Talisman Gold, currently prospecting in the heart of conservation land in the Karangahake Gorge, have been at odds with the local community who are opposed to gold mining in the area since they began prospecting two years ago.



“We have come to this AGM to tell them that the current mining activity are disrupting the forest park which is a popular recreation area,” said Chairperson of Coromandel Watchdog Catherine Delahunty.



“They are creating toxic waste, plus risks to underground water and local rivers,” she said.



“Instead we could be recycling gold and other metals from waste, especially e waste, not mining DOC land.”



“New Talisman have already disturbed our peaceful community and turned our walking track into a road, They have blocked public access to parts of the conservation estate and are currently blasting inside the mountain and stockpiling ore without even triggering their two year resource consent to 'bulk sample',” she said.



