Scope of review into Oranga Tamariki care and protection

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner

Media release 18 September 2019

Scope of review into Oranga Tamariki’s care and protection practice for tamariki Māori announced

In June, the Children’s Commissioner announced a thematic review into Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months. Today the Children’s Commissioner has released the full scope of the review.

The purpose of the review is to determine what needs to change to support pēpē Māori (0-3 months) to remain in the care of their whanau in situations where Oranga Tamariki has been notified of care and protection concerns.

Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft says the review will be conducted in two phases.

“The first phase of the review will involve analysis of Oranga Tamariki’s data and requirements for practice in this area. This phase will involve interviews with approx. 12-14 whanau across New Zealand about what worked and what didn’t work for them, and what good practice looks like from a whānau perspective. I expect to release an interim report around February 2020.

“The second phase of the review will be developed depending on the themes arising from phase one, with the final report issued around mid-2020,” said Commissioner Becroft.

The Children’s Commissioner has statutory responsibilities under the Oranga Tamariki Act, 1989 that provide the Office with the mandate to monitor and assess the policies and practices of Oranga Tamariki and to encourage the development of policies and services, designed to promote the welfare of children and young people.

The review also fits within the scope of the general functions of the Children’s Commissioner, specifically to “undertake and promote research into any matter that relates to the welfare of children”, to “act as an advocate for children’s interests, rights and welfare generally” and to “increase public awareness of matters that relate to the welfare of children.”

ENDS

NOTE: Please see the scope document attached for further information
Scope_for_thematic_review_FINAL.pdf

