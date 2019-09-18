Dairy Union welcomes great step forward on parental leave

Dairy Union welcomes great step forward on parental leave entitlements at New Zealand’s third largest dairy processer

Circulated on behalf of: NZ Dairy Workers Union - Te Runanga Wai U

The Dairy Workers Union (DWU) has welcomed the announcement from dairy company, Synlait, that they will be boosting parental leave entitlements significantly for working parents.

The announcement yesterday, included a top up of government paid parental leave to the full salary, financial support for childcare for parents returning to work and two additional week paid leave for partners.

The Dairy Industry has long provided improved access to parental leave entitlements, with companies such as Fonterra and Goodman Fielder making significant improvements over statutory entitlements during past two decades.

DWU Organising Director, Tom Buckley, said "Synlait’s announcement yesterday is a great step forward for the industry - Synlait is now leading the industry in entitlements for working parents. These improvements recognise the increasing importance of parental entitlements and support for working parents and these policies are key to attracting and retaining workers in a competitive industry."

Synlait’s announcement via Facebook on 17 September 2019:

"Synlait has very clever and talented employees who work hard and go above and beyond for our business. Making sure we retain them and attract more incredible talent is one of our biggest priorities, so we’re focused on helping them achieve not only their professional goals, but their personal ones too. As part of that we’re excited to launch our new Mātua (Parental Leave) Policy which is designed to help our people through what is arguably one of life’s biggest milestones - having a new baby. Among the key benefits:

- Top up the government-paid parental leave to full salary for 22 weeks for the primary caregiver (extended to 26 weeks or six months in July 2020). - Give partners two weeks of paid leave (in addition to their annual leave allowance). - Pay up to $154 per week per child for childcare if the primary caregiver returns to work for at least 20 hours a week. - Continue Kiwisaver contributions for employees who are on parental leave and allowing them to accrue annual leave during this period."

The Dairy Workers Union (DWU) is a trade union representing over 8000 workers employed throughout the New Zealand Dairy Industry. The DWU provide support and advocacy for worker in the Dairy industry and is committed to improving the working lives dairy workers.

