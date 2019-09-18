Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Latest changes to work visas not all positive

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 2:41 pm
Press Release: NZAMI

September 18, 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

Latest changes to work visas not all positive for employers or migrants

Changes to the work visa system announced by the Minister of Immigration are not all positive for employers or migrants, comments Ms June Ranson, chair of the New Zealand Association for Migration and Investment (NZAMI), a leading voice in the immigration sector.

“The devil is in the detail in this announcement. While there are some benefits, there are also negatives.”

“Employers who are currently known as Accredited Employers should know that: from 7 October 7, 2019, all job offers made to migrants to gain Work to Residence visas (Talent Visas) a salary of $79,560 or greater must be offered for a 40 hour week an increase from $55,000 per annum.

“Immigration NZ has indicated that this Work to Residence pathway through an Accredited Employer will be phased out in 2021.

“Currently, the existing six different temporary work visa pathways are being replaced with one.”

The key factors are: Government is reducing residence numbers by increasing temporary visas.

“While this sounds wonderful, none of these temporary visas will lead to residence status unless the migrant has qualifications, experience and a salary that will allow them to meet the points required for Skilled Migrant Residence. For low skilled workers this will never happen unless they progress to higher salaries and experience.

“A lower skilled worker who would earn below the medium threshold of $52,000, while now permitted to bring their partner and children to NZ, the partner would only be issued a visitor visa and the children allowed to attend public schools at domestic fees up to tertiary education, which then incurs international fees.

“The total period these migrants may stay without a significant pay rise will be three years, they then must leave NZ.

“This will impact on rest homes, restaurants, hospitality and all trades people unless significant pay increases are given.”

Ms Ranson says what has not been made public at this stage is the intention that employers must undertake the Labour Market Test through Ministry of Social Development who will be reviewing the vacancy for comparing qualifications and experience, looking for substantial matches.

“The Ministry intends that employers will accept the people it puts forward unless the candidate fails to attend the interview or fails drug testing.

“While we have been informed that training and equipping MSD staff will take approximately 18 months to come into force, it is very hard on NZ employers who may be forced to employ staff they do not believe will fit their organisation.

“Every company is different and what we are being told is an indication that the Government is trying to run private businesses by forcing them to take on staff who do not fit the organisation.

“The latest changes may make administration easier for Immigration NZ, but it will not do so for the employers.”

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZAMI on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 