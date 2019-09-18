Statement about Air New Zealand Backdown

Statement about Air New Zealand Backdown: Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council

I am very pleased with Air New Zealand’s Decision to backdown and withdraw their application to trademark into a logo Kia Ora. I said at the time that it was an ill conceived idea and poorly thought out – more importantly it should never have been on the table. I’d also like to send a clear message to the so called advisors they consulted – of whom we do not know their names other than being touted as Iwi leaders – the vast majority of Maori have spoken and I suggest we do more listening of our people – the flax roots – who were dead against this idea.

Secondly – my message to the Government its lets sort this out and define the rules more clearly and also ensure that the Intellectual Property Office is taking into account the views of Maori at the flaxroots. Lets get this sorted and lets not delay – even if this means a complete review of current trademarks and the application process.

I met with a number of First Nations Leaders in the United States yesterday and I can say that this was hot on the agenda ever since the Maori Council bought this issue on around the protection of our language and taonga. Lets all be vigilant as we sort the issues out.



