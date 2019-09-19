Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sodastream Announces Shut Down in Solidarity

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 7:20 pm
Press Release: SodaStream

Sodastream Announces Shut Down

This Friday in Solidarity with the Global Climate Strike
All of the SodaStream’s e-commerce platforms and head office operations
will be closed to kick-off the week-long event, and employees will march the #CLIMATESTRIKE in Auckland on 27 September.

Auckland, New Zealand September 18th, 2019 – SodaStream International Ltd., the leading sparkling water brand in the world, today announced the shutting down of its global e-commerce and head office operations on Friday September 20th in support of the week-long Global Climate Strike. Additionally, SodaSteam New Zealand will show support by attending the local Climate Strike in Auckland on 27 September.

SodaSteam’s global support for the cause has been led by SodaStream CEO, Eyal Shohat.

“The climate crisis is an emergency and can no longer be ignored. It is our responsibility as leaders to hear and raise the voice of the young generation today and act now,” commented SodaStream CEO, Eyal Shohat. “Caring for the planet is at the core of our company, and we have to walk the walk even at a price.”

SodaStream, whose reusable bottles save the average New Zealand household more than 2,000 single-use bottles from ending up in the landfill, takes a step further than this for the environment by standing up for climate change. It will shut down its global e-commerce activities for 24 hours starting 8:00am this Friday 20th September. All of the SodaStream websites will deliver the message: “Global Climate Strike in Solidarity with the Young Generation for a Better Future.”

Further to the global shut-down, New Zealand employees will also take a stand locally by rallying at the Auckland protest next Friday 27 September.

SodaStream New Zealand Marketing Manager, Shannon Zaloum, said: “It’s fantastic to be part of a company that is taking a stand on a global scale, but it’s also extremely important to our New Zealand team to support the cause in every way possible - the more we can do as individuals, the bigger our voice for change.”

The facts about climate change have been available for decades, but ignored. Greta Thunberg, a brave teenager from Sweden has made it her mission since 2018 not only to raise awareness of the impending issue, but to motivate people to act.

SodaStream is inspired by and proud to stand with Greta Thunberg and the young generation for a better future. For more information on #ClimateStrikes, click here.

ENDS

