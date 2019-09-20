Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Good Fund - Period Poverty - real impact

Friday, 20 September 2019, 6:49 pm
Press Release: The Good Fund

Media release

They’ve only been up and running for a few months, but a New Zealand not-for-profit has already made a big impact on period poverty in New Zealand.

The Good Fund, founded by Emily Holdaway and Kimberli Schuitman both fully and partially funds reusable period products for anyone in New Zealand that may be struggling with the cost of their period on an ongoing basis.

Since The Good Fund was launched, only 4 months ago, they have had over 850 applications for help, and sent over $12,000 worth of reusable period products to menstruating people all across NZ. They have been able to achieve this after kickstarting with a nation-wide fundraising effort in June that nettted over $30,000 from the sales of donated baby and toddler clothing.

In sustainability language; this equates to over $800,000 savings to our communities, over 16,000 kgs of menstrual waste reduction in landfill, and the equivalent of 25,000kgs of carbon greenhouse gases saved.

People don’t realise the environmental impact of disposable period products’, says Emily Holdaway, co-founder and writer of the blog Raising Ziggy. “We put them in a special bin in the toilet, and then they go . . . where? Away? Away to landfill. When we started The Good Fund, it was important to us to offer help to people, and also to have a positive impact on our environment. This is why we choose to fund reusable menstrual products. Often the initial outlay for these products is out of reach, I mean heck, if you can’t afford a box of tampons, how in hell are you going to buy a menstrual cup or period underwear? - that’s where The Good Fund comes in.

Climate change is now influencing many decisions we make about the products we buy. Technology has changed our lives dramatically over the last 20 years, yet mainstream menstrual management products remain unchanged. “New innovative period products are now flooding the market.” states Kimberli Schuitman, The Good Fund co-founder and Founder of MyCup NZ, “but we are yet to see a huge shift in attitude towards these products as they are mostly misunderstood. Did you know that menstrual cups have been around since the 1930’s, and can reduce your menstrual waste footprint by 99.99%? Single-use disposable menstrual products take from 500-800 years to break down and even longer now that landfills are sealed. Half the planet menstruates, lets save our communities money, reduce our waste and use products that are healthy for our bodies.”

As well as offering funded reusable menstrual products, The Good Fund is passionate about education and awareness about periods and the options available. They have been invited to take part in the Hamilton Toi Wahine Festival this weekend, and will take the opportunity to speak to the public about reusable period products, as well as running a 45 minute workshop on sustainable menstruation.

Both women have a clear message for those wanting to end period poverty “You need to do more than say ‘here’s a cup, okay you’re good to go’, Because it’s not that simple. Bodies are different, periods are different, cups are different. Does the person we help have a prolapse? Or a low cervix? What do THEY want to use? Those are the questions we knew were important, and that’s why, not only do we offer 9 different types and brands of menstrual cups, cloth pads and period underwear - but the decision about who gets what product is made by the person who applied for help. That’s not our call, it’s theirs - we are here to help empower people to make their own decisions about their body”.

So how do people access this help? It’s very simple, apply online at www.thegoodfund.co.nz/apply-now
Regardless of your age, location, situation - there is no criteria except self-assessed need.

The Good Fund runs entirely on donations and fundraising efforts. It costs approx $4000 each month to fund products for everyone who applies for help.
Want to help? You can make a donation at www.thegoodfund.co.nz/donate

-ends -

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Good Fund on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ellen Rykers on The Dig: Community Conservation – The Solution To The Biodiversity Crisis?

There are backyard trapping networks doing their bit for Predator Free 2050, farmers planting native trees along their waterways, and iwi protecting whenua rāhui. There are 62 biodiversity sanctuaries across 56,000 hectares, with around two-thirds of them community-led. There are citizen scientists counting birds in their backyards and landowners conserving habitat in 3,500 Queen Elizabeth II National Trust covenants.

It’s increasingly clear that a government agency alone cannot combat the biodiversity crisis successfully. These grass-roots initiatives are a growing resource in the conservation toolbox. More>>

Closing This Weekend! Have Your Say On The Issues For NZ's New Biodiversity Strategy

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. HAVE YOUR SAY HERE>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Preliminary Progress Report
Open data report summarising preliminary findings of the Biodiversity HiveMind. Read Progress Report Here>>

 

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 