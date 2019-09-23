Government’s tweaks to business tax a fantastic initiative
Monday, 23 September 2019, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Government’s tweaks to business tax a fantastic
initiative
23 SEPTEMBER 2019
FOR
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Amending the rules on black hole
expenditure and loss continuity shows excellent judgment
from the Government, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says, “New Zealand businesses are taxed
very highly compared to the rest of the OECD, which holds
back how quickly our economy grows. Allowing businesses to
deduct expenditure from planned but not completed projects
and making it easier to bring tax losses forward to benefit
shareholders in future years are good opportunities to
change that track record. The Revenue Minister should be
applauded for these changes.”
“Just a week after
we called on the Government to amend
loss continuity moves, the Revenue Minister has sprung into
action. The proposed changes will be especially welcome in
the start-up sector. Tech companies tend to burn cash very
quickly during the growth phase, causing them to build up
significant tax losses. Making it easier for those firms to
carry those losses forward should encourage growth and make
New Zealand more attractive for
start-ups.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry
Testimony was given that damning evidence had been culpably ignored, lost or (deliberately?) mislaid. The systems for handling secret material from our allies were – to be charitable – only loosely observed.
Moreover… vital evidence was only belatedly made available to the inquiry, and former NZDF officers later found to be central to the events under scrutiny were strangely missing from the original witness list offered by NZDF. In short, last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>