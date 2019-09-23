Statement on pay-for-play accusation



23 MAHURU 2019

Māori Television acknowledges the actions in this instance are inappropriate and fall well short of the organisation’s editorial standards.

“We take our role as an independent broadcaster seriously. The staff member has erred in this instance and we apologise for the misunderstanding the approach has caused,” says a spokesperson for Māori Television.

Māori Television is unable to comment further as this is now an employment matter.



ends

© Scoop Media

