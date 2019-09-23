Statement on pay-for-play accusation
Monday, 23 September 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: Maori Television
23 MAHURU 2019
Māori Television acknowledges the
actions in this instance are inappropriate and fall well
short of the organisation’s editorial standards.
“We
take our role as an independent broadcaster seriously. The
staff member has erred in this instance and we apologise for
the misunderstanding the approach has caused,” says a
spokesperson for Māori Television.
Māori Television is
unable to comment further as this is now an employment
matter.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry
Testimony was given that damning evidence had been culpably ignored, lost or (deliberately?) mislaid. The systems for handling secret material from our allies were – to be charitable – only loosely observed.
Moreover… vital evidence was only belatedly made available to the inquiry, and former NZDF officers later found to be central to the events under scrutiny were strangely missing from the original witness list offered by NZDF. In short, last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>