Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CENSUS debacle must never happen again

Monday, 23 September 2019, 11:49 am
Press Release: Maori Council

NZ Maori Council sees another Maori electorate on the horizon but more needs to be done to ensure the CENSUS debacle never happens again

The New Zealand Maori Council has cautioned the nation and policy makers on the 2018 Census figures released today and indicated that while some work has been done the fact that Maori remained unrepresented as a national figure in the tally on the day more must be done. The Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council has also said that while the number of Maori electorates has remained the same the fact that Maori continue to be one of the fastest population growth demographics that nothing should count out an additional Maori electorate into the future:

“We all know the way the last Census was conducted was pretty average. We all know that Maori were hugely under represented and that the plan to go online missed the point that not everyone had access or was able to access the forms. There continues to be a lot to be said for boots on the ground. We also know that Stats NZ was trying to develop other counting and referencing methodologies but at the same time the statements around the fact they would be of a high quality and high standard have missed the mark – the Data Quality Panel has already lowered that to moderate.” Tukaki said

“The other point I made several months ago was the way Iwi data was going to be assessed and rounded out – and I am pleased to see that the decision not to publish, even though it should have been forefront of their minds at the outset, is probably the right decision. But; my caution is to those policy makers, Treasury officials and others out there who would use the absence of high quality data to pull back from funding; especially rural and remote areas of the country with known high Maori population groups.” Tukaki said

“In 2015 the estimate of the Maori population was 712,000 and by the time we arrived at 2018 it had trended to more than 740,000. According to Stats NZ we will reach an estimated 910,000 by 2025 – and our growth rates are seeing higher than average birth rates, we are younger and more highly mobile. We explore more, we do more and we are more. In order to really understand the Te Ao Maori world many were relying on a high quality of data – that didn’t happen and it can never happen again.” Tukaki said

“That is why the Council has been engaging with Statistics New Zealand over the last several months and have Had conversations with them about where to go from here and what more needs to be done. I am convinced they have learnt the lessons of the past and again commend Liz McPherson for taking responsibility – I wish more senior public servants and politicians followed her example.” Tukaki said

“I also have a message for the former National Government under who’s watch this debacle unfolded – you have not escaped the scrutiny of Maori and you need to front up and apologize for this occurring on your watch. And as for the current Minister – spinning your wheels doesn’t always make the car move forward – you’ve learnt your lesson now get on with fixing the problem.” Tukaki said

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Testimony was given that damning evidence had been culpably ignored, lost or (deliberately?) mislaid. The systems for handling secret material from our allies were – to be charitable – only loosely observed.

Moreover… vital evidence was only belatedly made available to the inquiry, and former NZDF officers later found to be central to the events under scrutiny were strangely missing from the original witness list offered by NZDF. In short, last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

 
 

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 