New service available for bereaved parents

Whetūrangitia – a new online service supporting bereaved parents and whānau by bringing together information and resources in one place.

On Friday, 20 September 2019, Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs, launched Whetūrangitia, an online support service for bereaved parents.

Whetūrangitia provides information and resource for parents, family and whānau who have experienced the death of a baby or child.

1,000 Kiwi families are impacted by the death of a child each year, and miscarriage effects one in every four women in New Zealand.

After several hui with bereaved parents, a common concern emerged around the lack of a single resource for parents, family and whānau if they suffer the death of a child.

Internal Affairs’ Life Events Manager, Becky Cassam, stressed the importance of providing a support resource for bereaved parents.

“Whetūrangitia is a gateway to information, where parents can go to understand their financial entitlements, the coronial process, the customs, rules and laws around burials, birth and death certificates and important factors to consider after the death of a child” says Cassam.

Whetūrangitia encapsulates the concept of whānau pani, which is the wrap around support from family and whānau.

“Like SmartStart and Te Hokinga ā Wairua, Whetūrangitia is a support resource that gives Kiwis access to the information and services they are entitled to, so they can make informed decisions” says Cassam.

The website was released at the Sands Conference, where the name was unveiled, and attendees were able to use the website and give feedback.

Whetūrangitia is a cross government collaborative website that has been developed based on the needs of bereaved parents.

For more information on Whetūrangitia visit: wheturangitia.services.govt.nz

Ends





© Scoop Media

