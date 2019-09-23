Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Journey to Age Equality

Monday, 23 September 2019, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Age Concern


International Day of Older Persons is a day to celebrate older people – to highlight the value of all older people and to promote dignity and respect. The 2019 international theme is “The Journey to Age Equality“.

Unfortunately ageism is one of the most tolerated forms of social prejudice. Ageism can be experienced by people at any age and in any setting including workplaces, communities and in our own homes.

“It’s time to change to our attitudes towards people of different ages and our attitude to ageing, says Stephanie Clare, Age Concern New Zealand Chief Executive.

“I am appalled at how often we read and hear about people being treated differently based on their age. It’s time to ask yourself if you are part of the problem, she says.

“I also want to challenge journalists and the media to look past age and see the person. We are feed a constant stream of images and representations of our social roles and many of them have a negative image of ageing”.

Stephanie says “Let’s also stop pitting generations against each other. I know activities that celebrate and unite different generations are of so much value to all those that take part.”

Age Concern New Zealand are running a Dignity Champion campaign that anyone can join to support ending ageism and ageist attitudes towards older people.

An Age Concern Dignity Champion pledges to:
Reject stereotypes and focus on the uniqueness of every individual
Speak up when they hear people speaking negatively about growing old
Have the courage to question practices they feel are disrespectful to older people
Not patronise older people
Be patient, polite and friendly
Have zero tolerance for abuse or neglect
Build relationships – they combat isolation
You can sign up at their website www.ageconcern.org.nz to receive a welcome pack and let them know what you are doing to help combat ageism.

We can all make changes to ageist attitudes not just on October 1st but every opportunity we get.

www.ageconcern.org.nz

