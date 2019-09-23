Public consulted about New Zealand's biodiversity strategy

Public consultation closed yesterday (Sunday 22 Sept) on a proposal for New Zealand’s next biodiversity strategy.

“We want to thank the hundreds of individuals and organisations who made submissions,” said Department of Conservation (DOC) Policy Director Peter Brunt.

“We were delighted with the number and quality of submissions we received. This was an important opportunity to consider how we safeguard the future of nature in Aotearoa New Zealand over the next 50 years.”

Submissions will now be analysed and used to inform the final draft strategy.

DOC will continue working with its reference groups and our Treaty of Waitangi Partners during this time. A recommendation or is it recommendations will then be made to Ministers in early 2020.

For further details about the Biodiversity Strategy Consultation Document, visit the website https://www.doc.govt.nz/get-involved/have-your-say/all-consultations/2019/proposal-for-new-zealands-next-biodiversity-strategy/





© Scoop Media

