Public consulted about New Zealand's biodiversity strategy
Monday, 23 September 2019, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation
Public consultation closed yesterday (Sunday 22 Sept) on a
proposal for New Zealand’s next biodiversity strategy.
“We want to thank the hundreds of individuals and
organisations who made submissions,” said Department of
Conservation (DOC) Policy Director Peter Brunt.
“We
were delighted with the number and quality of submissions we
received. This was an important opportunity to consider how
we safeguard the future of nature in Aotearoa New Zealand
over the next 50 years.”
Submissions will now be
analysed and used to inform the final draft strategy.
DOC
will continue working with its reference groups and our
Treaty of Waitangi Partners during this time. A
recommendation or is it recommendations will then be made to
Ministers in early 2020.
For further details about the
Biodiversity Strategy Consultation Document, visit the
website https://www.doc.govt.nz/get-involved/have-your-say/all-consultations/2019/proposal-for-new-zealands-next-biodiversity-strategy/
