CTU Welcomes Wellness Focus in Government Economic Plan
Monday, 23 September 2019, 8:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions
CTU Welcomes Wellness Focus in Government Economic
Plan
The Council of Trade Unions has applauded todays
announcement by the Government that wellness is a feature of
their Economic Plan.
"Working people need an economy which
makes life better. An economy which doesn’t improve the
lives of all New Zealanders and our planet is an economy
which isn’t working. The economy exists to serve, not the
other way around," said CTU President Richard
Wagstaff.
"It’s tremendously important and significant
that the Governments Economic plan supports and promotes
better wages and better conditions at work as well as
addressing the social wage. We have glaring gaps in
fundamental necessities like housing that are all essential
to wellbeing."
"This wider wellbeing focus will make sure
New Zealand is a better place for all," Wagstaff
said.
ENDS
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
