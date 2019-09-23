CTU Welcomes Wellness Focus in Government Economic Plan

The Council of Trade Unions has applauded todays announcement by the Government that wellness is a feature of their Economic Plan.

"Working people need an economy which makes life better. An economy which doesn’t improve the lives of all New Zealanders and our planet is an economy which isn’t working. The economy exists to serve, not the other way around," said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"It’s tremendously important and significant that the Governments Economic plan supports and promotes better wages and better conditions at work as well as addressing the social wage. We have glaring gaps in fundamental necessities like housing that are all essential to wellbeing."

"This wider wellbeing focus will make sure New Zealand is a better place for all," Wagstaff said.

