Parliament to mark language week with a Chinese prayer



This is NZ Chinese Language Week, and to mark the occasion, Parliament is to start its session on Tuesday afternoon with a prayer in Mandarin.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week runs from 22-28 September 2019.

Now in its fifth year, the Kiwi-led initiative seeks to raise awareness of Chinese language and culture,. NZCLW celebrates multilingualism in New Zealand and recognises the social and economic advantages of learning Chinese in our increasingly globalised community.

Labour list MP Raymond Huo is going to do the parliamentary prayer in Mandarin next Tuesday, as part of a wide range of events taking place across Aotearoa New Zealand in New Zealand Chinese Language week.

The Parliamentary Prayer is read at the opening of each Parliamentary session at 2pm.

Raymond Huo is also a Trustee of the charitable trust which organises NZ Chinese Language Week each year.

Chair of the NZCLW Charitable Trust Jo Coughlan encourages people to try the #5Days5Phrases Challenge on the www.nzclw.com website, which teaches how to say five basic phrases in Mandarin.

There are about 200 events taking place throughout Aotearoa New Zealand this week.

Jo Coughlan says it would be great to see more Kiwis ‘give Chinese a go’.

“As New Zealand anticipates tourists from China to grow to 696,000 by 2025, we encourage the public and local business community to get involved, host an event and help inspire New Zealanders to better understand and connect with our Chinese friends and partners.”

The NZCLW website is www.nzclw.com





