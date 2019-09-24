Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Puffer jackets packed with cocaine

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

One of the puffer jackets with cocaine concealment in lining.

24 September 2019

A United States woman has appeared in the Christchurch District Court today charged with importation and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Customs arrested and charged the 43-year-old at Christchurch Airport yesterday (23 September 2019). An examination of the woman’s baggage revealed that a total of 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, with a potential street value of up to $875,000, had been hidden in the lining of five puffer jackets.

The woman had flown to New Zealand from Zimbabwe via Ethiopia and Singapore, and her travel had come to the attention of Customs officers.

Customs’ Southern Ports Manager, Joe Cannon, says all travellers and goods entering New Zealand are risk assessed by Customs.

“Drug seizures like this one are infrequent in Christchurch. This latest seizure is the result of excellent intelligence work and the professionalism of our frontline Customs officers at the airport. We are pleased to have stopped this cocaine from reaching the streets of our second largest city.”

“Demand for cocaine in New Zealand remains high, and organised crime groups see New Zealand as a lucrative market for their illegal activities. Customs officers across the country are focused on protecting New Zealand and making us safer and more secure by reducing the risks associated with international trade and travel, such as illicit drugs.”

If you have suspicions about someone being involved in illegal drug smuggling, call 0800 4 CUSTOMS (0800 428 786) in confidence, or Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.


