Wellington mayoral contenders to clash in live debate

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 12:41 pm
Wellington mayoral contenders to clash in live New Zealand Herald Newstalk ZB debate

Heather du Plessis-Allan, Newstalk ZB’s Drive host and Herald on Sunday columnist will host the latest New Zealand Herald Newstalk ZB Mayoral debate tomorrow night, this time putting Wellington mayoral candidates Justin Lester and Andy Foster in the hot seats.

This final live debate follows two lively mayoral debates in Auckland and Christchurch hosted earlier this month by Heather (Auckland) and Newstalk ZB Christchurch host Chris Lynch, ahead of local body elections on 12 October.

“With transport and infrastructure two of the major issues in our capital city, and both candidates’ views on these differing, tomorrow’s clash promises to be as energetic as the others,” says du Plessis-Allan.

Tomorrow night (Thursday 26 September) from 7.30pm the “Lester vs Foster” special will be livestreamed at nzherald.co.nz and newstalkzb.co.nz and broadcast live on Newstalk ZB Wellington and iHeartRadio, all part of the New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) group.

Audiences are invited to take part in the half hour-long election special by emailing questions to mayoraldebate@nzme.co.nz or by commenting on the Herald’s Facebook post about the event.

“These debates are about keeping Kiwis in the know about where their mayoral candidates stand on the big issues voters are facing. Our hosts are skilled at getting under the hood of issues and bringing candidates’ inconsistencies out in the open,” says NZME Head of Talk, Jason Winstanley.

For du Plessis-Allan, transparency for voters is key.

“There were a few histrionics at the Goff vs Tamihere stand-off, but we managed to get to the core of what each candidate stood for. That’s what a good debate should achieve,” says du Plessis-Allan.

Gordon Campbell: On Greta Thunberg And Climate Actions

While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

