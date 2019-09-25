Social workers speaking for themselves

Today the Association celebrates Aotearoa New
Zealand Social Workers Day 2019, by amplifying the voices of
social workers as they share their knowledge of the
profession.
Their explanations are contained in a film,
the first of a series, embedded in this media release. The
project is part of an initiative by the Association to let
social workers themselves articulate the reality of the
profession, unmediated by third parties.
