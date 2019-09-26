Judge Taumaunu Appointment Welcomed By Community Law



His Honour Judge Heemi Taumaunu’s appointment as Chief District Court Judge comes at a critical time for New Zealand’s justice system, according to Community Law Centres o Aotearoa(CLCA).

“We welcome this appointment at a time when improved access to justice is desperately needed,” says CLCA CEO, Sue Moroney.

“His Honour Judge Taumaunu brings his Maori heritage and diverse experience to the role and we look forward to the improvements that can bring for access to justice.”

Community Law also endorses the Attorney General’s view that access to justice and further development of specialist court innovations are key priorities for the District Court.

“The Attorney General is right when he points out the decrease in access to justice over civil matters and we would welcome urgent action to address that.”

Community Law is at the forefront of promoting justice processes that improve the outcomes for everyone concerned – victims, alleged offenders, their families and communities.

“Community Law Centres support more than 50,000 clients every year. Everyone has a stake in improving our justice system, says Sue Moroney.

“We are working for a fair and just Aotearoa- New Zealand. Today’s Chief District Court Judge appointment plays a significant role in achieving that.”



