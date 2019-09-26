41 events and 90 NZ businesses - Climate Strike tomorrow!



Tens of thousands of New Zealanders will stand united tomorrow, Friday 27th September for climate justice. Students will be striking from school, parents will be joining their kids and university students rallying in the thousands.Over 40 events have been organised nationwide by School Strike 4 Climate NZ in places such as Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch but also Karamea, Dunsandel and Great Barrier Island. All event details for tomorrow across Aotearoa can be found here.

Tomorrow, the youth organisers are calling on adults to join the thousands of students who will be school striking for the climate.New Zealand businesses and unions have offered their support to the movement and so far, around 90 New Zealand businesses have pledged to down tools for the day and join the marches and rallies happening in all corners of Aotearoa. This list of companies can be found here.

Sophie Handford of School Strike 4 Climate NZ says "We know that everyone has a reason to care about climate justice so it’s incredibly powerful to see so many people connecting with their ‘why’, across different ages and backgrounds. There is strength in our diversity, there is power in our voices and we are committed to continuing this movement until our demands are met".

ENDS





© Scoop Media

