Young people take action on climate change

26 September 2019

The young people taking part in climate action events around New Zealand tomorrow are raising awareness of a serious environmental threat, says Angela Belich, Acting Executive Director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

“Climate change is a serious threat to human health and well-being. Our young people are taking a lead in highlighting this issue because they fear for their future if climate change is not dealt with.

“Many ASMS members are involved in sustainability and climate action initiatives in their workplaces, including efforts to reduce energy consumption and reduce waste,” Ms Belich says.

“We are also keen to ensure that the expertise of hospital specialists is more actively used to ensure that the new building construction under way in district health boards has a low carbon footprint.”

Many ASMS members also belong to OraTaiao, the NZ Climate and Health Council, which is dedicated to fighting climate change, in part by reducing the health sector’s carbon emissions.

