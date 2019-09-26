A voice from Western Sahara in New Zealand

Western Sahara Campaign NZ announces the arrival, on Wednesday the 2nd of October, in New Zealand of Tecber Ahmed Saleh from Western Sahara.Tecber Ahmed Saleh lives in the Saharawi refugee camps in south-west Algeria and will visit New Zealand to talk about Western Sahara,Africa’s last colony.

Tecber works in the Ministry of Health in the Saharawi refugee camps where she was born. She will speak about the conditions of life in the camps and the larger political issues facing Western Sahara.

In 1975 Morocco invaded Western Sahara. Saharawis fled the occupation and now 173,600 remain in refugee camps. The Saharawi continue their non-violent struggle, waiting for the United Nations referendum of self-determination agreed in 1991.

As an advocate for the Saharawi cause, Tecber has written and contributed to articles to raise awareness about the plight of her people.

Whilst in New Zealand Tecber will be addressing public meetings in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington,Christchurch, and Dunedin, as well as meeting with trade unions, community organisations, and Members of Parliament.

Her visit will place some emphasis on raising awareness, in New Zealand,of the fact that New Zealand cooperatives Ravensdown and Ballance Agri-Nutrients are now the only companies in the western world to import phosphate rock from Western Sahara, effectively financing the Moroccan occupation.

Auckland Oct 5th, Ellen Melville Hall: Free Western Sahara! Tecber Ahmed Saleh speaks in Tāmaki

Hamilton Oct 7th, Meteor: Tecber Ahmed Saleh of Western Sahara speaks in Kirikiriroa

Christchurch Oct 9th, Canterbury WEA: Christchurch Free Western Sahara - Tecber Ahmed Saleh Talk

Dunedin Oct 10th, University of Otago: Tecber Ahmed Saleh Aotearoa Tour : Ōtepoti / Dunedin

Wellington Oct 14th, Thistle Hall: Free Western Sahara! Tecber Ahmed Saleh speaks in Pōneke.

Lower Hutt Oct 15th, Waiwhetu Uniting Church: Why Western Sahara matters.

© Scoop Media

