Foreign direct investment in NZ continues to increase

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Foreign direct investment in New Zealand continues to increase
26 September 2019

The value of foreign direct investment (FDI) in New Zealand rose to $113.0 billion at 31 March 2019, Stats NZ said today.

This rise continues an upward trend since the series began in 2001.

FDI is where a non-resident investor owns equity which gives them 10 percent or more of voting shares in a New Zealand business.

At 31 March 2019, Australia was New Zealand’s largest source of FDI ($56.9 billion), rising from $19.1 billion at 31 March 2001. The other major source countries to New Zealand’s FDI at 31 March 2019 were Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China ($9.6 billion), the United States ($7.4 billion), Japan ($5.6 billion), and the United Kingdom ($5.3 billion).

“The top five rankings for FDI by country were relatively stable up to 31 March 2014. Since then, Hong Kong has surpassed Japan, the UK, and the US,” balance of payments manager Sarah Williams said.

Hong Kong (SAR) was New Zealand’s second-largest source of FDI at 31 March 2019 ($9.6 billion), rising from $1.1 billion in 2012. From the tenth-largest source in 2012, Hong Kong (SAR) surpassed Japan and the UK in 2015, and the US in 2018. The US was the third-largest FDI source at 31 March 2019, peaking at $12.1 billion at 31 March 2008, but has since has since declined by $4.7 billion.

“Japan surpassed the UK to become the fourth-largest source of FDI in March 2018, although the two countries have had similar values before, with Japan briefly higher than the UK between 2011 and 2012,” Ms Williams said.

Foreign direct investment by industry

At 31 March 2019, the financial and insurance services industry was the largest recipient of FDI. Since 2009, it has more than doubled to $38.4 billion in 2019. FDI in the primary sector has also steadily increased over the same period, with investment in agriculture, forestry, and fishing rising to $9.4 billion (mainly in forestry). Investment in manufacturing has steadily increased since 2014.

At 31 March 2019, total foreign investment in New Zealand was $429.2 billion. This includes FDI ($113.0 billion), portfolio investment ($221.2 billion), other investment ($77.0 billion), and financial derivatives ($18.0 billion). Overall, the major sources of total foreign investment in New Zealand were Australia, the UK, and the US.

Information about the data

Foreign direct investment in New Zealand – Datainfo+ has more information about the data in this news story.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit Balance of payments and international investment position: Year ended 31 March 2019


Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

