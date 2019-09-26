Generation Zero Launches Election Scorecards

Thursday 26th September

The public viewing the Auckland scorecards at their launch event last week

Scorecards for council and mayoral candidates across the country have been released by youth-led climate campaigners Generation Zero.

“With numerous councils declaring a climate emergency, the need for local government to be held accountable in this upcoming election is incredibly important. We want more people voting in local elections and help them to make an informed choice. This is exactly what our scorecards aim to do for voters,” says Generation Zero Auckland co-convenor Bruce Kidd.

Generation Zero fights for more liveable and equitable cities which help address climate change and improve the wellbeing of our communities.

This kaupapa is what candidates were scored on, from their own statements provided to Generation Zero and in some cases from publicly available information if the candidate did not respond to our survey but were deemed to be of high public interest.

Generation Zero has engaged in a rigorous and comprehensive process where candidates have been surveyed or interviewed and moderated among our volunteers.

The scorecards are available at www.localelections.nz and www.aucklandelections.co.nz Scorecards were completed for Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin by Generation Zero.

Generation Zero believes that the scorecards support people to make an informed vote, and help to boost voter turnout, especially among rangatahi.

“We have the opportunity to elect the people and policies that will ensure a fair and just future for all,” says Wellington co-convener Monique Bartosh. “Local government representatives will be making decisions that affect our daily lives and shape our futures.”

Voting documents are currently being delivered to households and Generation Zero volunteers will be promoting the scorecards throughout the country.

“Rangatahi feel let down by our politicians' response to the climate crisis - and we'll see that with tens of thousands going on strike this week. Their message to council candidates is clear: we want decision makers who will address the climate crisis, and we'll vote for that this election”

