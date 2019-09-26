Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Generation Zero Launches Election Scorecards

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Generation Zero

Thursday 26th September

The public viewing the Auckland scorecards at their launch event last week

Scorecards for council and mayoral candidates across the country have been released by youth-led climate campaigners Generation Zero.

“With numerous councils declaring a climate emergency, the need for local government to be held accountable in this upcoming election is incredibly important. We want more people voting in local elections and help them to make an informed choice. This is exactly what our scorecards aim to do for voters,” says Generation Zero Auckland co-convenor Bruce Kidd.

Generation Zero fights for more liveable and equitable cities which help address climate change and improve the wellbeing of our communities.

This kaupapa is what candidates were scored on, from their own statements provided to Generation Zero and in some cases from publicly available information if the candidate did not respond to our survey but were deemed to be of high public interest.

Generation Zero has engaged in a rigorous and comprehensive process where candidates have been surveyed or interviewed and moderated among our volunteers.

The scorecards are available at www.localelections.nz and www.aucklandelections.co.nz Scorecards were completed for Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin by Generation Zero.

Generation Zero believes that the scorecards support people to make an informed vote, and help to boost voter turnout, especially among rangatahi.

“We have the opportunity to elect the people and policies that will ensure a fair and just future for all,” says Wellington co-convener Monique Bartosh. “Local government representatives will be making decisions that affect our daily lives and shape our futures.”

Voting documents are currently being delivered to households and Generation Zero volunteers will be promoting the scorecards throughout the country.

“Rangatahi feel let down by our politicians' response to the climate crisis - and we'll see that with tens of thousands going on strike this week. Their message to council candidates is clear: we want decision makers who will address the climate crisis, and we'll vote for that this election”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Generation Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 