Open Letter to PM from the Driving Change Network

The Vodafone New Zealand Foundation today announced it has joined with the Driving Change Network to send an open letter to New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, about the need for access to education, mentors and resources for rangatahi to obtain driver licenses.

This stemmed from the Vodafone NZ Foundation noticing a trend in their funding applications, with more and more localised driver licensing programmes and community driving schools seeking funding. Communities around the country were identifying the same need for their communities and rangatahi.

Vodafone NZ Foundation manager Linn Araboglos explains, “Instead of funding programmes here and there, we thought we’d take a step back and look at the system. Earlier this month, we were part of a team that brought together a range of stakeholders for the ‘Driving Change Hui’, including interested parties from business, iwi, community, local and central government, and NGOs.

“The objective was to get a range of motivated parties in one room to share ideas that could be developed to see more people gain the benefits of a driver’s license. The Driving Change Network, and this letter were direct results of this hui, and now the network would like to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss their ideas,” Araboglos said.



http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1909/Open_Letter_to_Rt_Hon_Jacinda_Ardern_from_the_Driving_Change_Network.pdf



