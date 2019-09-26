Minute No 20 re adjourned Public Hearing Module 4
Minute No 20
This Minute deals with the adjourned “cover-up” allegations hearing (Public Hearing Module 4). The resumed hearing will take place on Tuesday 15 October and Wednesday 16 October 2019 at the Royal Society of New Zealand, 11 Turnbull Street, Thorndon. At that hearing, the Inquiry will take evidence from a number of current and former New Zealand Defence Force personnel.
A media advisory with times and other details will be issued shortly.
