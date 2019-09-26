Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte to visit NZ

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits New Zealand from 8 to 9 October

Press Release: Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in New Zealand

On the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Auckland, New Zealand from Tuesday 8 to Wednesday 9 October 2019.

This is his first visit to New Zealand as Prime Minister, and it will focus on strengthening the long-standing and close relationship between our two countries. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will discuss international cooperation on climate change action, promotion of an international rules based order, and trade and investment. The Netherlands is eager to join hands with New Zealand to form an innovative partnership to co-create solutions for global challenges such as sustainable development.

Tuesday 8 October

Prime Minister Rutte will be welcomed with a pōwhiri, an official welcome ceremony at Government House. This is followed by bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Ardern and a joint press conference.

At the Ports of Auckland, CEO Tony Gibson will welcome the Dutch Prime Minister on board a Dutch built tugboat Hauraki to tour the port by sea. They will discuss how partnerships between the Ports and Dutch firms are helping businesses become more sustainable. Dutch Damen Shipyards developed with Ports of Auckland the world's first full-size electric port tug. This innovative vessel will assist the Ports of Auckland in their goal to become a zero emissions port by 2040.

The University of Auckland will host Prime Minister Ardern and Prime Minister Rutte for an interactive student session on climate change; how to ensure a just transition to a climate neutral economy. New Zealand and the Netherlands are turning their climate change commitments into concrete actions and legislation.

This event will be livestreamed from about 4:45pm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jjx2P1R2lE. Six other universities across the country will host student outreaches on their campuses with the live stream of the Prime Ministers in conversation. Some universities will also invite high school students and facilitate a student Q&A.

Wednesday 9 October

Prime Minister Rutte and Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor will co-host a business round table attended by agri-food leaders from the Netherlands and New Zealand. They will share their ideas for an agri-food sector that assist in the transition to a climate neutral economy. Discussions will focus on how to advance sustainable businesses and forge partnerships to develop innovative solutions.

Finally, Prime Minister Rutte will meet with representatives from the large Dutch community in New Zealand. More than 150,000 New Zealanders have Dutch Heritage. Prime Minister Rutte will learn about their experiences of working and living in New Zealand and discuss how to enhance the academic, economic, and cultural connections between our two countries.


