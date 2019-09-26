Compelling New Documentary Series Matangireia

A compelling new RNZ / NZ On Air video and podcast series exploring the political legacies of six former Māori MPs has been launched at Parliament by Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Minister for Māori Development.

Matangireia is the latest project made possible through the RNZ / NZ On Air Joint Innovation Fund*, a one-off $6m fund announced last year to commission public media content for New Zealand audiences. Projects focus on voices which reflect Aotearoa’s unique culture and identity.

Featuring key interviews with Dame Tariana Turia, Metiria Turei, Sandra Lee, Tuariki Delemere, Tau Henare and Marama Fox, Matangireia is a six-part documentary and podcast series hosted by acclaimed political writer and commentator Morgan Godfery.

Produced and directed by journalists Annabelle Lee-Mather and Mihingarangi Forbes, the series takes its name from Parliament’s former Māori Affairs Committee room Matangireia which was built in 1922. It is also the location where the series was filmed.

The series provides frank and sometimes surprising insights into the most challenging moments of six political careers, with the former politicians opening-up about their darkest days and their moments of triumph. They also discuss the difficulties of transitioning to life after politics.

Matangireia with Morgan Godfery is available from the RNZ website: https://www.rnz.co.nz/programmes/matangireia

*The RNZ/NZ On Air Innovation Fund was established with $6m from Budget 2018. For further information on projects supported by this fund read this earlier release.

